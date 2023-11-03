Prabhas’ family urges the actor to marry Anushka Shetty: Report

Prabhas is rumored to be getting married soon and his family is urging him to get married to his co-star Anushka Shetty. The Baahubali actor turned 44 last month and ever since then, speculations have been doing rounds that his family has been hoping he would marry and settle down.

As per reports, the actor had been secretly dating Anushka but only remained to the public as good friends. Due to the actor’s anti-social nature, his family is apparently not able to find him a bride, even though it is rumored that he is ready to settle down.

Prabhas’ wedding plans

An inside source talking to Hindustan Times revealed that “He (Prabhas) is single at the moment, and he is not dating Anushka. They are very close friends, and their family members want it to develop into something more. But they are not ready at the moment for that.”

He added, “They are close friends at the moment, and we are not sure if it will develop into love later, but they are not looking at it at the moment.”

The inside source also said, “The actor just turned 44, and his family wants him to settle down. And he is not reluctant to the idea. But the biggest issue that they are facing is that he is not very social, and mostly only steps out for work and spends his time working on set.”

Prabhas’ Workfront

Prabhas was last seen in the film Adipurush directed by Om Raut which was the adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. Moreover, Prabhas will feature next in the KGF director’s film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Furthermore, he will also feature in the Nag Ashwin film Kalki 2898 AD and is said to play the leading role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal, Priyamani starrer Neru to release on Christmas; Possible box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar