Top 10 Best South Indian Horror Movies On Hotstar, Prime Video and more: From Bhoothakaalam to Vijay Sethupathi’s Pizza

Horror is definitely one of the most overused genres in cinema history. Throughout the years, we've seen countless horror movies with the same old themes. However, there's always that one film that manages to shock you. Today, let us take a look at the top 10 South Indian horror movies that offer a unique experience of both fear and pleasure.

1. Masooda (2022)

Writer-Director: Sai Kiran

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Sangeetha

Genre: Horror/Drama

Where to Watch: Aha

A film that took the Telugu audience by total surprise, Masooda stands out for its visual storytelling. Look out, especially for the performances of Thiruveer and Sangeetha.

2. Bhoothakaalam (2022)

Writer-Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Shane Nigam, Revathi

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

Bhoothakaalam is the debut directorial of Rahul Sadasivan, who seems to ironically have a god-gifted ability to reinvent familiar tropes with his unique touch. In Bhoothakaalam, he turns an otherwise normal plot featuring a family living in a haunted house into an intense family horror thriller.

3. Maa Oori Polimera (2021)

Writer-Director: Anil Viswanath

Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Satyam Rajesh, Sahithi, Baladitya

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Maa Oori Polimera is another great Telugu language horror-thriller that took everyone by surprise. Set in a rural town, the film focuses on themes of dark magic and presents a highly engaging tale from start to finish.

4. Andhagaaram (2020)

Writer-Director: V. Vignarajan

Runtime: 2 hours 51 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Vinod Kishan

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Andhagaaram is a Tamil language horror thriller, directed by V. Vignarajan in his debut film. It is an engaging film that uses both supernatural elements and psychological themes and delivers a powerful mixture of the two.

5. Bhaagamathie (2018)

Writer-Director: G. Ashok

Runtime: 2 hours 18 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, Aadi Pinashetty

Genre: Horror/Action

Where to Watch: Prime Video/Disney+Hotstar

Bhaagamathie stars a commanding Anushka Shetty, who stands out in every frame she is present in. It follows the interesting story of Chanchala an IAS officer, who is interrogated in the Bhaagamathie mansion. As the interrogation is underway, Chanchala is possessed by the spirit of Queen Bhaagamathie. Another brilliant horror thriller from Anushka after Arundathi, Bhaagamathie is a great watch for many reasons.

6. Aval (2017)

Writer-Director: Milind Rau

Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Siddharth, Andrea Jeremiah, Anisha Victor

Genre: Horror/Drama

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

When a neurosurgeon and his wife move into their new house, they quickly realize that their house next door is haunted. Although reluctant at first, the neurosurgeon is forced to believe in the existence of the supernatural after repeated strange incidents.

7. Pisaasu (2014)

Writer-Director: Mysskin

Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Prayaga Martin, Radha Ravi, Kalyani N

Genre: Horror/Romance

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

A spine-chilling horror film from director Mysskin, Pisaasu stands out for its out-of-the-box story. When a teenager loses her life in an accident, she continues to haunt the man who tried to save her life. But once he finds out the true reason behind her death, he sets out to avenge her. Pisaasu was way ahead of its time in terms of storytelling and execution.

8. Pizza (2012)

Writer-Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Runtime: 2 hours

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ramya Nambeesan, Pooja Ramachandran

Genre: Horror/Romance

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Karthik Subbaraj started his directorial career with the horror thriller Pizza in 2012. The movie gets its name from the central theme of a pizza delivery boy, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. However, the significance of the title goes beyond that, as each slice of the pizza symbolizes a unique story that ultimately forms a cohesive whole. Pizza remains one of Karthik Subbaraj's most eccentric films, showcasing exceptional writing and out-of-the-box ideas.

9. Yavarum Nalum (2009)

Writer-Director: Vikram Kumar

Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: R.Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Where to Watch: Prime Video/Disney+Hotstar

Yavarum Nalum, also known as 13B: Fear Has A New Address is a Tamil language horror thriller that still stands tall as one of the best horror movies to emerge from South Indian cinema. Despite following a simple plot, the film boasts an intriguing and fast-paced screenplay that always keeps you on the edge of your seat, or sofa, wherever you decide to watch it from.

10. Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Writer-Director: Priyadarshan

Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Suresh Gopi

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Where to Watch: Prime Video/Disney+Hotstar

It wouldn’t be too far from the truth to say that Manichitrathazhlu is one of, if not the most influential horror films in Indian cinema. The 1993 film has been remade on several occasions, with most of the remakes being superhits in their respective languages. How can one go wrong when the base material is so strong?

