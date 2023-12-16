Poll: From Vijay and Trisha Krishnan to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, pick the best onscreen pair of 2023

2023 has undoubtedly provided the audience with top-notch films across various genres. Irrespective of the genre, the films also showed the innate characteristic of strong and healthy on-screen chemistry, which did much more than being the stereotypical subplot in the movie.

The films this year featured some extraordinary chemistry between the characters, something that helped to move the story forward as well. With this in mind, here are the top choices for the Best On-Screen Pair of 2023, who found a place in the heart of every fan.

Vijay-Trisha to Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Best On-Screen Couple in 2023

1. Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in Leo

Vijay and Trisha’s on-screen chemistry has a separate fan following of its own. The duo reunited after a gap of 15 years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film, Leo.

Undeniably, the film is nowhere close to a typical romantic film. However, the chemistry that the two lead actors showed on screen stole the show for the audience, with some fans even claiming it to be the actors’ best performance to date. Vijay and Trisha played the married couple Parthiban and Sathya, who find themselves in an uncanny debacle.

2. Nani and Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s latest film, Hi Nanna, has been a blockbuster hit. The film follows the tale of Nani and his daughter, who does not know who her mother is. However, destiny brings the duo to Mrunal Thakur, who is actually the mother but does not remember due to an accident she suffered.

The film received widespread acclaim, with Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s chemistry also receiving critical and commercial praise.

3. Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty marked Anushka Shetty’s return to the big screens after the 2020 film Nishabdham. The romantic comedy film brought a unique new perspective to love stories and the conventional journey of love.

The film features Anushka Shetty as the master chef in a restaurant while Naveen Polishetty plays a stand-up comic. The film also deals with serious topics like IVF and IUI, as well. As soon as the film was released, fans noticed the chemistry the two lead actors shared and praised their performances in the movie.

4. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi

Kushi is undeniably one of the most popular films of the year. The romantic comedy film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and follows the story of Viplav and Aradhya, who fall in love with each other. However, little did they know that their families had a backstory. How they overcome the difficulties and how their love triumphs form the base of the story.

The film received widespread acclaim for the chemistry that Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda had amongst themselves.

5. Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is one of the finest films to come out this year. The romantic drama film talks about the woes of love, and how two lovers fight all odds in order to stay together, even if it means they have to cross the seven seas.

The film was highly praised for the realistic and poetic portrayal of love, as well as how rooted the lead characters were, even in terms of their on-screen chemistry between Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth.

