Did you know Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was rejected in her first audition? Details inside

Anushka Shetty is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor has not just ruled the industry for so many years but also captivated movie lovers worldwide. Anushka Shetty’s script choices have always been her USP as the actor knows how to pull the right strings with challenging roles. Her role playing Devasena in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is still unforgettable for all of us.

But did you know the actress who has become an icon in cinema was rejected after her first presence in front of the camera?

Anushka Shetty was rejected after her first audition

According to the news site Asianet, Anushka Shetty was rejected in her first-ever audition for a Kannada movie. As per reports, Anushka finished her schooling in Bengaluru and later auditioned for several films for which she was rejected consistently.

In 2005, the actor got her big break and starred in Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer Super which also featured Sonu Sood in a key role. In the year 2006, Anushka Shetty took a flight of success that went on a long spree as she featured in SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu alongside Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja.

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty is the only actress who has worked with ace director SS Rajamouli which marks Vikramarkudu, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali: The Conclusion as a remarkable achievement in her gigantic cinematic career.

More about Anushka Shetty

The Billa actor recently appeared in the 2023 Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, opposite Naveen Polishetty in a pivotal part. Netizens and critics applauded the light-hearted comedy film's execution as well as the wonderful chemistry between the two leads.

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla wrote and directed the romantic comedy film. It was created by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations label. The film was released theatrically on September 7, 2023.

Anushka Shetty’s upcoming films

Anushka Shetty is all set to make her Malayalam debut in the forthcoming thriller Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas. On March 11, director Rojin Thomas took to Instagram to share two photos from the sets of Kathanar with Anushka Shetty and his prestigious team.

The plot is based on the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a famous 9th-century priest with charmed abilities. Jayasurya plays the lead in the film. Initially, it was planned to be produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House. According to sources, the horror-thriller film would be released in many dubbed languages, including Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and others.

