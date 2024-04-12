THROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty said she had to lose weight before Baahubali 2 shoot

Anushka Shetty has been one of the most relevant leading ladies in South cinema for quite some time. The actress who played the lead role opposite Prabhas in Baahubali 2 is yet again making tremendous choices in films.

However, back during the days of shooting in the SS Rajamouli film, Anushka revealed her weight loss plans before the film's shoot. The actress had to put on around 20 kgs of weight during that period for her Tamil-Telugu film Inji Iddupazhagi/Size Zero.

Anushka revealed in an interview during that time, “I'm still left to lose about 7-8 kgs before I join the sets of Baahubali 2. People also kept asking why I ended up playing such a small role in the film’s first part. Well, I have got to tell them to wait till you watch the second part. Rajamouli sir has reserved the best part for me and I'm honored to be part of this franchise.”

Anushka Shetty’s throwback interview before the Baahubali 2 shoot

Anushka Shetty had to put on extra weight for her film Inji Iddupazhagi as the film’s theme revolved around the problems of being overweight and self-image. Moreover, when asked in the same interview on why they didn’t opt for a prosthetic suit, the Billa actress said that she wanted to make the look as authentic as possible.

Since they wanted to capture it naturally she decided to go against the use of technology and make-up. The actress also revealed how great the film Size Zero is for her and hoped it would be a factor in changing the lives of people who suffer from weight problems.

Anushka Shetty’s work front

Anushka Shetty was last seen in 2023 in the film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring in the lead role alongside Naveen Polishetty. The film was a romantic comedy film about a 30-year-old master chef in the UK. In hopes of being a mother and not getting married, she decided to undergo artificial insemination, she set out to find an apt donor for herself.

Furthermore, the actress is next set to appear in the Malayalam film Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, marking her debut in the industry. The film starring Jayasurya revolves around the story of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a magical priest of the 9th century with Anushka playing the role of Kalliyankattu Neeli, a vengeful spirit popular in the folklore of Kerala.

ALSO READ: Did you know Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was rejected in her first audition? Details inside