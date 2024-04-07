Ram Charan reacts to Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Tillu Square’s success; says, ‘So proud’

Tillu Square featuring ‘Star Boy’ Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles was released in theatres on March 29 and has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience.

Reacting to the film’s success, Tollywood actor and star Ram Charan penned a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “Dear Siddhu, so proud of your phenomenal success. My heartfelt congratulations to Anupama, Mallik Ram, the music directors, Sithara Entertainments, and the entire team on this success.”

Ram Charan wishes Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the Tillu Square team on film's success

More about Tillu Square

Tillu Square is a Telugu language romantic comedy and is a sequel to the 2022 released DJ Tillu. The film follows similar beats as its predecessor, amping up the craziness and silliness.

The film follows the story of DJ Tillu, a now well-reputed DJ who lands himself in trouble after interacting with a gorgeous lady at a party. How Tillu tackles his present while his past catches up with him forms the basic plot of the film.

Tillu Square stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, and others in key roles. The film has been written by Siddhu and Mallik Ram, with Mallik helming the director’s role. Tillu Square was produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, with Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala composing the music for the movie.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, and Anjali in important roles. Dil Raju has produced the movie under the SVC banner, with Thaman S composing the music for this highly awaited film.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan has also signed two upcoming films RC16, with Buchi Babu Sana and RC17 with Sukumar.

Ram Charan will begin shooting for RC16 very soon alongside actors Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar have bankrolled the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Legendary music composer AR Rahman has been roped in to score the music for the film

