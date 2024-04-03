PHOTOS: Jr NTR catches Tillu Square along with Siddu Jonnalagada and Vishwak Sen

Tillu Square starring Siddu Jonnalagada and Anupama Parameswaran has recently been released in theaters and is becoming a hit. Now, the young Tiger Jr NTR himself has also watched the film recently.

In a report by Gulte, it was stated that Jr NTR had watched a screening of Tillu Square yesterday alongside the lead actor Siddu Jonnalagada himself. Joining the duo, actor Vishwak Sen and producer Naga Vamsi were also seen.

Both Siddu and Viswak also shared a selfie with Jr NTR after watching the film on their official social media handles. Siddu wrote the caption, “Big surprise coming soon !!!” while Vishwak also shared a selfie of all three of them together and said, “Congratulations @siddu_buoy and @nagavamsi19 anna for smoothest 100cr success . @jrntr anna what a night . Thanks again”

Check out the official posts by Siddu Jonnalagada and Vishwak Sen

Tillu Square starring Siddu Jonnalagada in the lead role is currently running in theaters with positive responses from both critics and audiences. The film is the official sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, featuring Siddu reprising his role from the first part while Anupama plays the female lead this time.

The film is a romantic crime comedy directed by Mallik Ram with a screenplay penned by Siddu himself along with Ravi Antony. The film focuses on the life of Tillu after the events of the first film, and how he falls for a girl named Lily which develops the rest of the fun ride in the film. Furthermore, the film ends with an announcement of a third film in the series which is titled Tillu Cube.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is also gearing up for his next release called Devara: Part 1. The film features the RRR star in the lead role who is sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film directed by Koratala Siva also has an additional cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more.

The film was initially supposed to be released in theaters on 5th April 2024 but due to pending works. The makers have postponed it to 10th October this year, coinciding with the Dusshera festival.

