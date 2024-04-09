Jr. NTR assures fans Devara will make them raise ‘collars with pride’ at Tillu Square success meet

At Tillu Square’s success event, actor Jr. NTR was invited as the chief guest to say a few words. Jr. NTR had earlier met Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the team of Tillu Square to express his congratulations after watching the film. In the past, Tarak has been an admirer of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, even giving him a shoutout during one of his promotional interviews for RRR.

Jr.NTR promises fans that Devara will make them proud

At the success event, Jr. NTR spoke about Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Tillu Square, and the film’s phenomenal success. At the same event, the actor also spoke a little bit about his upcoming pan-India flick Devara.

Addressing his fans at the event, Jr. NTR said in a rough translation of the actor’s speech, “I don’t know if this is a bit too much but I’ll say it anyways. I’m wearing a shirt today and this shirt has a collar.” At this moment, the fans present at the event started hooting and cheering in anticipation of what was to come.

After a small pause, Jr. NTR added, “Even if Devara is delayed by a few days, I guarantee you that Devara will be a film that will make all of you raise your collars in pride. We are working hard and will continue to work hard to deliver the best for our audience.”

Everything you need to know about Devara

Devara is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R Arts.

Devara will be released in 2 parts, with the first installment of the film scheduled to release on 10th October in theatres. Apart from releasing in Telugu, the film will also be released in the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Check out the first glimpse of Devara: Part 1

Going by the teaser of Devara: Part 1, the film promises to be a riveting and violent action drama set in a coastal backdrop. According to rumors, JR. NTR will reportedly play a double role set in two different generations.

