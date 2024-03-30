Tillu Square box office collections: Outstanding start raking in 25Cr Worldwide Day 1

Tillu Square, the sequel to 2022 hit DJ Tillu had an excellent start at the Telugu box office. The film grossed Rs. 14.50 crore approx on its first day at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 13 crore came from the Telugu state. Additionally, it has grossed a superb USD 1.20 million internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of nearly Rs. 25 crore.

The first-day numbers in Telugu states are the fourth highest ever for a film not featuring a Tier-1 star. The three films ahead are Dasara, Liger and Kushi and even they feature stars like Nani and Vijay Deverakonda, who have some box office pull, here the lead has no face value. So the start is the highest ever for a film without any kind of face value. The opening has come due to IP value from a well-appreciated first film and holiday for Good Friday.

Tillu Square has big costs involved from the distribution sector but the opening has ensured that the film will be a success as even an ordinary trend would have seen it through. However, the initial reports for the film are on the positive side and the holds on the second day are strong, so it will manage more than just an ordinary trend. Added to that robust international numbers, the film will be a big money spinner.

The box office collections of Tillu Square for opening day are as follows:



Area Share Gross AP/TS 8.10 Cr. 13.00 Cr. Nizam 3.70 Cr. 6.40 Cr. Ceeded 1.10 Cr. 1.40 Cr. Andhra 3.30 Cr. 5.20 Cr. Karnataka 0.55 Cr. 1.10 Cr. Rest of India 0.15 Cr. 0.40 Cr. INDIA 8.80 Cr. 14.50 Cr. United States USD 1000K Rest of World USD 200K OVERSEAS 4.50 Cr. USD 1.20M WORLDWIDE 13.30 Cr. 24.50 Cr.

