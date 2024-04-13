Box Office: Siddhu Jonnalagada's blockbuster Tillu Square makes strides towards Rs 100 crore India gross

Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a titular role, is a massive blockbuster which is on course to gross Rs 100 crores in India alone.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  12:40 PM IST |  6.6K
Siddhu Jonnalagadda
Tillu Square is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore gross club in India (Credit: Sithara Entertainments)
Key Highlight
  • Tillu Square is on course to gross Rs 100 crores in India
  • Tillu Square now plays at a theatre near you

Telugu rom-com Tillu Square has started its Third week on strong note yesterday. The film grossed Rs. 2 crore approx at the Indian box office on its Third Friday, which brings its running total to Rs. 86.50 crore. This mark a drop of just 30 per cent from the Friday last week. Tillu Square held strongly in the second week in face of competition from The Family Star and now third week has started even better.

Tillu Square Is Eyeing Rs 100 Crore Plus Gross In India

The Siddhu Jonnalagoda film is now eyeing Rs. 100 crore plus in India. The third weekend should accumulate Rs. 8 crore at least, which will take the film in the 90s, leaving it just a couple of crores under the three digit figure. This will be a phenomenal result for a film with no face value as generally Telugu films depends heavily on the face value. It is the IP value that has worked as the first film was highly appreciated.

The box office collections of Tillu Square at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 62.50 crore
Week Two - Rs. 22 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 2 crore

Total = Rs. 86.50 crore

As is the case with youth-centric films, the film performed best in the urban centres. Nizam which has the biggest of them, Hyderabad, has crossed Rs. 40 crore which is par some of the biggest movies. Even outside Telugu states, Karnataka has scored well with Rs. 8 crore plus thus far.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Tillu Square is as follows:

Area Share Gross
AP/TS 37.50 Cr.  75.50 Cr. 
     Nizam 20.25 Cr. 40.00 Cr.
     Ceeded 4.25 Cr. 7.50 Cr.
     Andhra 13.00 Cr.  28.00 Cr.
Karnataka 3.75 Cr.  8.50 Cr. 
Rest of India 0.75 Cr.  2.50 Cr. 
     
INDIA 42 Cr.  86.50 Cr. 
     
United States   USD 2.9M 
Rest of World   USD 550K 
     
OVERSEAS 13 Cr.  USD 3.45M 
     
WORLDWIDE 55 Cr.  115.50 Cr. 

You can watch Tillu Square at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Tillu Square: Makers announce official release date for sequel to Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer

About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

