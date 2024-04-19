Tillu Square OTT release: When and where to watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s hilarious comedy

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Square was released in theatres on 29 March,2024 and opened to tremendous figures at the box office. Not only did the film enjoy overwhelming box office numbers, it also received positive critical responses across the board.

Many were of the opinion that Tillu Square had achieved the rare feat of outperforming its predecessor. Now, after a couple of weeks of its theatrical run, the film is all set to arrive on the small screens of OTT.

Netflix announces Tillu Square OTT release date

Netflix India, on their official X (formerly Twitter) page announced that Tillu Square is all set for streaming from April 26th in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages. They wrote in their caption to the post, in classic DJ Tillu style “History repeat avvadam normal. Adhe Tillu vasthe history, mystery, chemistry anni repeat avvuthai. Atluntadhi Tilluthoni.”

More about Tillu Square

Tillu Square is a Telugu language crime comedy and a sequel to the 2022 hit DJ Tillu. The film follows the story of DJ Tillu and his many antics as he gets cheated once again, in love. But this time, things are taken a notch higher, with both the romance and the comedy doubled, or rather, squared.

Apart from Siddhu Jonnalagadda as DJ Till,the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran as Lily, Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma and others in key roles. The film has been jointly written by Siddhu and Mallik Ram, with the latter serving as the director of the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the film under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Ram Miriyala and Sricharan Pakala composing the music for the film. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu has handled the camera work for the film while National Award winning editor Naveen Nooli has edited the movie to its crisp runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming projects

After rising to fame with DJ Tillu and now Tillu Square, Siddhu has really shot up the ladder in the Telugu Film Industry. His upcoming projects include Jack, written and directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar and Telusu Kada, directed by costume designer turned director Neeraja Kona.

