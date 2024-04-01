Tillu Square box office collections: Tops 60Cr Weekend Worldwide, Set to be a Blockbuster

Tillu Square had a fantastic first weekend at the Telugu box office, amassing Rs. 41 crore in India. The film grossed another Rs. 18 crore approx internationally, giving it a worldwide weekend of Rs. 59 crore approx. In just three days of release, the film has crossed the final numbers of its predecessor DJ Tillu and seen most of its investors hit black despite having high costs involved.

Tillu Square Had A Strong Start But It's Solid Hold Over The Weekend Was Even Better

Tillu Square had a strong start on Friday but the way it held over the weekend was even better. Telugu films generally ease off after a big start and here Friday was boosted by a holiday, despite that the film barely showed any drop on Saturday and then managed to grow on Sunday as well. The first day was the fifth highest ever for a film not featuring a Tier 1 star in Telugu states, Sunday was second only to Uppena. The trend has made a Blockbuster result almost certain for the film though it will be the Monday hold that will lock it.

The box office collections of Tillu Square at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 14.75 crore

Saturday - Rs. 12.75 crore

Sunday - Rs. 13.50 crore

Total - Rs. 41 crore

Tillu Square Was The Strongest In Urban Centres

As is the case with youth-centric films, the film performed best in the urban centres. Nizam which has the biggest of them, Hyderabad, had a blockbuster weekend of Rs. 18 crore, earning Rs. 10 crore plus share. That said, the smaller centres also did well, with Ceeded having a robust near Rs. 4 crore weekend.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Tillu Square is as follows:



Area Share Gross AP/TS 20.75 Cr. 35.50 Cr. Nizam 10.25 Cr. 18.25 Cr. Ceeded 2.40 Cr. 3.75 Cr. Andhra 8.10 Cr. 13.50 Cr. Karnataka 1.75 Cr. 3.75 Cr. Rest of India 0.75 Cr. 1.75 Cr. INDIA 23.25 Cr. 41 Cr. United States USD 1830K Rest of World USD 320K OVERSEAS 8.50 Cr. USD 2.15M WORLDWIDE 31.75 Cr. 59 Cr.

