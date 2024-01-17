D51: Dhanush starrer flick with Sekhar Kammula to get an official update on THIS date and time

Dhanush who was last seen in Captain Miller directed by Arun Mathewsawaran is all set to to join hands with Sekhar Kammula for his next film tentatively called D51.

The makers of the film have announced that an official update about the film will be coming out tomorrow i.e., January 18th, 2024 at 11:07 am. The film is also being promoted under the #DNS, citing the names of Dhanush and Sekhar.

Check out the official update about D51

Earlier, it was reported that Dhanush is set to join the shoot of D51 from January 24 onwards with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna playing the key roles in the film alongside Dhanush.

Moreover, Dhanush is also planning to release both of his directorial ventures this year and also plays the lead role in one of them. The film initially titled DD3 is officially called Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) which features an ensemble cast of actors like Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar with Leon Britto and GK Prasanna handling the camera and editing of the film.

Furthermore, Dhanush is also directing and starring in the tentatively titled film D50 which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is said to be a period gangster film. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and many more. The film is musically composed by AR Rahman with Om Prakash and GK Prasanna handling the camera and editing of the film.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Dhanush was recently seen in the Arun Matheswaran-directed film Captain Miller which also featured actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and many more.

The film which was released during the festive season of Pongal has achieved significant success. The film is said to be the first installment in a three-part film franchise with a prequel and sequel to be made further ahead.

Furthermore, Dhanush is already expected to join hands with Arun for another big-budget movie with Mari Selvaraj also confirming that he and Dhanush will also join again for a film.

