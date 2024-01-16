Dhanush to release both NEEK and D50 in 2024; D51 shoot to commence soon

Dhanush was recently seen in the leading role in the film Captain Miller which is currently running successfully in theaters. Now, the actor is all set to present his directorial ventures too.

According to a source, Dhanush is currently wrapping up the shoots for Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which marks his 3rd directorial venture which was also written by him and bankrolled under his own production company Wunderbar Films.

Moreover, Dhanush has already wrapped up his next acting venture D50 which he also directed, and is currently under post-production with the first look and title to be soon revealed.

Dhanush’s two directorial ventures releasing this year?

Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) features an ensemble cast of actors like Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar with Leon Britto and GK Prasanna handling the camera and editing of the film.

D50 is said to be a period gangster film with SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and many more. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film with AR Rahman composing the tracks. Om Prakash is handling the cinematography and GK Prasanna is editing the film.

Furthermore, D51 starring Dhanush is also set to begin shooting for his next film from January 24 onwards. The film is helmed by Telugu director Sekhar Kammula with Nagarjuna Akkineni playing a crucial role in the film and set to be part of the first schedule. Along with that, it is expected that Rashmika Mandanna might play the leading lady in the film.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Dhanush was recently seen in the Arun Matheswaran-directed film Captain Miller which also featured actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and many more.

The film which was released during the festive season of Pongal has achieved significant success. The film is said to be the first installment in a three-part film franchise with a prequel and sequel to be made further ahead.

Furthermore, Dhanush is already expected to join hands with Arun for another big-budget movie with Mari Selvaraj also confirming that he and Dhanush will also join again for a film.

