Naa Saami Ranga Twitter review: What do netizens think about Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer action-drama?

Nagarjuna Akkineni made a comeback to the big screen this year with the movie Naa Saami Ranga. He plays the lead role alongside Ashika Ranganath, Allari Naresh, and many other talented actors.

This film is actually a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose, which was directed by the experienced director Joshiy and starred Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod.

Finally, after much anticipation, the movie has hit the theaters today and people are sharing their thoughts online. Let's find out if the audience has embraced the film or if it fell short of their expectations.

Naa Saami Ranga Twitter review

The film on X (formerly Twitter) has gained a lot of popularity among users, who have shown a great liking for it. They particularly appreciate the film's action-packed drama and Nagarjuna's impressive performance, making it a perfect choice for Sankranti this year.

The positive word-of-mouth about Nagarjuna's portrayal of the character has been spreading rapidly. However, there are also a few criticisms on the internet, mainly regarding the film's music not meeting expectations.

Nevertheless, these criticisms are minimal compared to the overwhelming number of people praising the debut director Vijay Binni for his excellent execution of the film. Based on the initial feedback from users, it appears that Naa Saami Ranga has left a lasting impression on the audience and is definitely an entertaining film for this Sankranti season.

More about Naa Saami Ranga

Naa Saami Ranga starring Nagarjuna Akkineni marks his return to the big screen after last being seen in 2022 in the films Bangarraju and The Ghost. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Shabeer Kallarakka, and many more playing key roles.

Vijay Binni, a newcomer director, helms the film while MM Keeravani takes charge of the musical tracks. This movie also signifies the 15th time that Keeravani collaborates with Nagarjuna, following their previous works such as Criminal, Nenunnanu, Sri Ramadasu, and many others.

