Buzz: Will it be Dhanush’s Raayan Vs Vikram’s Thangalaan at box office?

It is not uncommon for star hero films to clash on the same date. In fact, in many cases, both films benefit from the exposure of being in a ‘clash’. As long as there is healthy competition between the stars as well as fans of the stars, there is nothing more exciting than an opening day clash.

Dhanush’s Raayan Vs Vikram’s Thangalaan

In the latest news concerning the Kollywood Film Industry, it has been reported that Dhanush’s landmark 50th film Raayan and Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan are set to clash on June 13th.

Earlier, Dhanush’s Thodari and Vikram’s Iru Magan clashed on the same date, September 2, 2016.

With expectations sky-high for both Raayan and Thangalaan, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the box office. Let’s talk a bit about both films to understand the hype around them.

Everything you need to know about Raayan

Raayan is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Dhanush in the lead role. The film also boasts a stellar cast of SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and several other notable actors.

Raayan has been written and directed by Dhanush in his second directorial venture after the 2017 released film Pa Paandi. Raayan marks the landmark 50th film in Dhanush’s illustrious career, making it all the more special.

From the first look poster of the film, Dhanush can be seen in a bloody avatar in what appears to be a butcher’s outfit. The makers have made it clear that Raayan will not hold back in its violence.

Kalanithi N. Maran has bankrolled the project under the Sun Pictures banner. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music composer for the film. The first single from Raayan is all set to release on May 9, as announced by Dhanush on X (formerly Twitter).

Everything you need to know about Thangalaan

Thangalaan is a Tamil film starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Pasupathy essaying supporting roles, among others. The film has been written and directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Jio Studios and Studio Green in a joint venture. The music for Thangalaan will be composed by the in-form G.V. Prakash.

Thangalaan was supposed to be released in January 2024 for Sankranthi but was postponed to April 12th, 2024. It is now May, and the film has yet to hit the big screens. Hopefully, we will witness Thangalaan in theatres in June.

The film is based on real-life events revolving around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka.

Watch Thangalaan teaser

Which film are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

