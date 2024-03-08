D51: Dhanush’s next with Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna titled Kubera; makers announce on Maha Shivratri

Dhanush is fresh off the success of his latest film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The actor is currently filming for his 51st film as a lead, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The film officially began its shoot with a pooja ceremony earlier this year, and it was revealed that Nagarjuna will be playing a prominent role in the film as well.

Now, on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri, the makers of the film, which was tentatively titled DNS (taking the initials of Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Sekhar Kammula), have officially revealed the film’s title as Kubera. They also shared the film’s motion poster, which featured Dhanush looking at a painting of Lord Shiva behind him, with the caption:

“On the auspicious occasion of the Maha Shivrathri, we unveil the First Look and Motion Poster of #Kubera; Witness this man stirring up the proceedings in theaters soon”

Check out the video below:

What we know about Kubera so far

Kubera marks the first on-screen collaboration between director Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush. As mentioned earlier, the film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying a prominent role in the film. Apart from that, the film also boasts a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many more in crucial roles as well.

Quite recently, the makers of the film found themselves in troubled waters with their shoot permit in Tirupati being canceled. It was understood that the action was taken following the disruption of traffic by the film’s team while filming. Additionally, it is also learnt that the crew was also a nuisance for the temple devotees.

The makers of the film had also announced that National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Kubera has been produced by Suniel Narang under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Creations LLP. Further, Sathyan Sooryan, the DoP behind films like Master and Kaithi will crank the camera for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of the editing.

Dhanush on the workfront

Dhanush’s next is a film titled Raayan, which is also his second directorial venture. The film, which is also his 50th film as a lead actor, features an ensemble cast including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Saravanan, SJ Suryah, and several others in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Renowned cinematographer Om Prakash will crank the camera for the film, while Prasanna GK takes care of its editing.

