D51 Leaked Video: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna recorded while shooting for Sekhar Kammula film

Dhanush is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The actor is currently working on his next film, tentatively titled D51, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. Recently, the film began its shoot, following a Pooja ceremony.

In August 2023, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna would be joining the film as the female lead as well. In the latest update, a leaked video from the film’s sets has surfaced on social media, and has been making rounds. The video shows Dhanush in a brown t-shirt and pants, and Rashmika donning a much more traditional kurti. Further, the Pushpa actress also seems to be sporting shorter hair for the film.

Check out the video below: