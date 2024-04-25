Have you been keeping up with Rashmika Mandanna’s style file? After all, the actress’ sense of style is all things flawless. She inspires modern fashionistas wherever she goes. In fact, even her recently formal fashion statement at Heeramandi’s screening was noteworthy. Rashmika left us speechless in a jade-green ensemble that deserves applause. It’s quite safe to say that her display of fashion finesse had thoroughly enchanted us.

So, let’s take a detailed look at Rashmika Mandanna’s ethnic allure to get a closer look at the Animal actress’ latest jade green fashion statement.

Rashmika Mandanna looked fabulous in a timeless jade green suit:

The Goodbye actress loves to embrace the power of ethnic elegance. This was made clear by her recent green-colored ethnic ensemble. Rashmika opted for a beautiful green anarkali set to attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi screening. And her look was definitely one for the books!

The Mission Majnu actress’ classy outfit featured a stylish floor-length kurta with a body-hugging silhouette that cinched the diva’s waist. The full-sleeved piece with a sophisticated high neckline was elevated with a sheer design and sequin as well as thread work that looked just gorgeous.

This Anarkali kurta was paired with a fitted ankle-length churidaar. The diva also added a matching statement dupatta with embroidery work at the edges. One end of the dupatta was secured on her wrist. Classic gold sandals were her footwear choice.

Rashmika Mandanna’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on point:

Mandanna’s minimalistic makeup choices for this statement look also won our hearts. She went with a natural look with a radiant base with volumizing mascara, subtle eyeshadow, and black eyeliner as well as a bit of kajal on her lower waterline. She also added a touch of blush, highlighter, and a slightly glossy pretty pink lipstick.

Her hair was styled effortlessly with strands pinned back from both sides and a middle parting. Flicks were also left out to frame her face perfectly. But that’s not all; she even added statement accessories like layered gold earrings with green droplets and a matching gold ring. We loved her stylish accessories picks. They added some bling to the whole look while maintaining the focus on the Pushpa actress’ ethnic look.

So, what did you think of Rashmika Manadanna’s OOTD? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

