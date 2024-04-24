12 photos and videos that give us a sneak peek into Rashmika Mandanna's house

The National Crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actress has not just garnered immense praise from Indian fans but also created a huge space in the hearts of fans from Japan, the USA, Australia, and many other countries as well.

The actress started her journey with Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party but after signing Geetha Govindam, she didn’t have to look back. Her latest release Animal won big at many top award shows and at the same time led to debates that continue to grab headlines. The actress has also been known for her consistent social media presence in which she gives sneak peek into her life with her furry friend Aura and also gives us a tour around her luxurious house. So without any further ado, let's take Rashmika Mandanna's house tour.

A glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's house

Rashmika's residence, Serenity, in Virajpet, Karnataka, is a magnificent one-story bungalow surrounded by serene greenery. Her love for nature and the environment is well-reflected in the interior design of her slow-living-themed home, filled with bushes and plants.

Rashmika Mandanna's Living room

Rashmika's living room is surrounded by beautiful artifacts and designs on the interior parts in a white shade that gives an idea of why she has named her house Serenity. Also, the living room’s decor has been designed wonderfully based on a wooden texture that will surely capture your attention.

The room has been crafted beautifully and is filled with many chandeliers, which gives a fair idea about Rashmika’s love for chandeliers as it will be a plus point for her amazing background. Rashmika Mandanna also has big sofa sets with grey backgrounds which can give enough space to many people easily at the same time.

Terrace Balcony

Rashmika Mandanna's balcony is nothing but a scenic beauty filled with nature and beautiful red flowers that showcase her love for green surroundings and fresh air.

Rashmika Mandanna's lobby area

Rashmika's house can be mostly seen covered with white marble flooring that easily captures the interest of her social media fans but as for her alley, it can be seen that it has been textured with black and designed stone marble which seems to be graphite. On the other hand, Rashmika's alley has been wonderfully fenced with long mirrors.

Rashmika Mandanna's garden area

Rashmika's exterior has almost everything that is required to make a wonderful setting, especially a small garden swing on which Rashmika has chit-chat and her peaceful time.

Rashmika Mandanna's Kitchen area.

Rashmika's kitchen is composed of wonderfully designed modular sets in a grey shade with an amazing setting of appliances where she usually hangs out with her furry friend Aura and shares glimpses with her beloved fans.

This showcases that Rashmika likes artistic approaches around her along with a sense of greenery to maintain peace and chandeliers for her pictures-perfect moments.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rashmika is now preparing for her forthcoming production, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have major roles in the sequel. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors will appear in the film and provide noteworthy performances.

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, she will star in Rahul Ravindran's suspense thriller The Girlfriend, starring Dheekshith Shetty.

The thriller is bankrolled by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment in a joint venture.

Rashmika will also appear in Sekhar Kammula's forthcoming drama Kubera, alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film is set in a backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi slum area. The music and background scores will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.