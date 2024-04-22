Rashmika Mandanna celebrates World Earth Day while embracing beauty of nature: Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is also known for her uniqueness and calm nature which has always been admired by her die-hard fans and well-wishers.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, Rashmika took to her Instagram account and shared how she celebrated World Earth Day.

A glimpse into Rashmika's Earth Day celebration

On April 22, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story section and shared a video of her captioning it, “Happy Earth Day.” In the video, Rashmika was seen enjoying nature's beauty as she was enjoying nature shower in a waterfall. Rashmika can also be seen playing with water away from her hectic schedule. The clip has now gone viral as fans can’t stop gushing over her beauty.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna was photographed earlier today at Mumbai International Airport, wearing a stunning all-black ensemble with her creative touch. The National Crush wore an exquisite all-black suit with a multi-colored shawl. Furthermore, she was seen wearing off-white high heels and carrying a black bag.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster titled Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others in crucial roles. Now, the actress is gearing up for her next project, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have major roles in the sequel.

Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors will appear in the film to deliver noteworthy performances. The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The action thriller is slated to release on the special occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will star in Rahul Ravindran's suspense thriller The Girlfriend, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty. She will also appear in Sekhar Kammula's forthcoming drama Kubera, alongside Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

