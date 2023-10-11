Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's VIRAL wedding photos break the Internet: The real story behind it

In the world of showbiz, where rumours and speculations often spread like wildfire, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have hit the headlines yet again. As we all know, their most talked about alleged relationship had once been a hot topic among their fans.

Fans have persistently attempted to piece together the puzzle of this rumoured relationship on numerous occasions. However, every time they tried to seek confirmation about the alleged relationship, the Baahubali actors consistently refute, emphasising they are only friends.

The on-screen chemistry of this pair has ignited fans' imaginations, resulting in viral circulation of AI-generated "wedding photos" online. Yes, you read that right!

In these viral AI pictures, Anushka is seen with Prabhas seated in a gorgeously decorated mandap, with them wearing wedding outfits. After seeing these AI-generated pictures, many fans are hoping to see Prabhas and Anushka getting married in real life.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, fans want to see Prabhas and Anushka back on a big-screen. When asked about it, Anushka in an interview to Gulte said, “That decision isn’t in my hands. While I know that fans love our pairing, it ultimately depends on a great story and vision. I hope someone writes a compelling script and character that both Prabhas and I find appealing.”

On the professional front

Anushka Shetty's most recent film, 'Miss Shetty and Mr. Polishetty,' in which she co-starred with Naveen Polishetty, has won critical and industry praise. The film is currently available on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is preparing for the release of 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,' which is set to enter theatres globally on December 22. The anticipation for the film is tremendous, with fans anxiously anticipating a cinematic masterpiece.