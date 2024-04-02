Unni Mukundan's Jai Ganesh gets U certificate from Censor Board; All you need to know about film

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's highly anticipated film Jai Ganesh is all set for its grand release on April 11, 2024. Pretham-fame director Ranjith Sankar has helmed Mukundan’s upcoming crime thriller.

The trailer, which was released recently, garnered a positive response from netizens and social media users for its intriguing storyline, songs, and power-packed performance by Unni Mukundan and supporting cast members.

Now, the film has completed its censor formalities. The actor shared the news about the same on his social platform.

Jai Ganesh passed with a clean U certificate

On April 1, the Mamangam star took to his X account and shared a poster of his film in which U was written in the middle of the poster. He captioned the post, “#JaiGanesh has been certified with a clean U rating. See you in theaters worldwide on April 11th, 2024!”

After his post surfaced online, several fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement for Jai Ganesh. A fan wrote, “Jai Ganesh, the cinematic journey of Unni, stands tall with its U certificate, a testament to its universal appeal and heartfelt narrative that transcends boundaries, inspiring audiences of all ages.” The other one wrote, “So grateful to see you back Unni sir. This will be a moment of lifetime.. bless you Sir.”

More about Unni Mukundan's Jai Ganesh

Jai Ganesh marks the 15th directorial venture of Ranjith Sankar and a comeback after his 2022 film 4 Years, which received a mediocre response from cinema lovers. Jai Ganesh stars Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in lead roles.

It also features Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Perady, Ashokan, Nandhu, Benzi Mathews, Srikanth K Vijayan, Ann Saleem, and Vinod Rajan in supporting roles.

Sankar Sharma composed the music for the film, with cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and editing by Sangeeth Prathap. Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar have produced the film under Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond Productions.

Unni Mukundan’s upcoming films

The actor will also appear in Vinay Govind's film Get Set Baby, in which Unni plays a doctor. The Malikappuram actor also appears in the Tamil film Garudan, which is directed by Durai Senthilkumar and stars Soori in a key role.

