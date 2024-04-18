Linguswamy provides clarification on Kamal Haasan starrer Uttama Villain’s collections

Back in 2015, director-producer Linguswamy teamed up with Kamal Haasan for the movie Uttama Villain, where Haasan played a leading role under the direction of Ramesh Aravind. The film was produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Thirupathi Brothers Film Media.

Despite receiving praise from critics, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office and ended up being a financial disappointment. Nevertheless, a recent Valai Pechu report claimed that the film was actually a successful project, a statement that Linguswamy has now refuted.

Linguswamy about Kamal Haasan starrer Uttama Villain being a failure

Talking about the film on the YouTube channel Touring Talkies, Linguswamy revealed that Uttama Villain was a financial setback for him and incorporated a huge loss. The filmmaker clarified that he had initially approached Kamal Haasan to make a movie on a budget of Rs 30 crores.

They had planned for him to make another blockbuster film like Thevar Magan or Apoorva Sagodhargal and Haasan also narrated a story of a man rescuing his brother. He continued that they even thought of casting Siddharth for the brother's role but the Vikram actor kept on making changes to the script every week.

Linguswamy further added, “As an artist, Kamal Haasan is of par excellence and we also had plans to remake Drishyam in Tamil. Even though he was reluctant for it initially, he went and did the same with another company.”

The director-producer further disclosed that he refrained from intervening in the production of Uttama Villain, but assured that he would provide suggestions after viewing the film. While he acknowledged the need for certain alterations and Haasan also consented to them, they were ultimately not implemented. He emphasized that had the changes been made, the film would have achieved success.

Furthermore, refuting the assertions put forth by Valai Pechu, the YouTube channel, Thirrupathi Brothers, the producers of Uttama Villain, have issued a statement acknowledging the film's financial setback. They emphasized that both they and Kamal Haasan are aware of this and are inclined to join forces once more in order to recuperate the incurred losses.

Official statement released by makers of Uttama Villain:

About Uttama Villain

Uttama Villain starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is a 2015 comedy-drama film written by the actor himself with actor Ramesh Aravind directing. The flick focused on the tale of a superstar called Manoranjan who is diagnosed with a brain tumor and is destined to live only for a short period.

Manoranjan seeks comfort in his impending fate as he embarks on creating a period film with his mentor, delving into folklore about a man who constantly evades death. In addition to working on the movie, he is also addressing unresolved issues from his past.

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors including K Viswanath, K Balachander, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Nassar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, and many more in key roles.

