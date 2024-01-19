EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her excitement about collaborating with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni for D51

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and recently had an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

The actress was recently roped in for an interview and was asked about her next film which is her first collaboration with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni for a film. The Pushpa actress revealed, “I always wanted to work with Dhanush sir so much because I feel like he is a performer to the core and I feel like when you work with such amazing performers, you have to improve and you will improve and I’m excited that I know I’m gonna learn a lot from him.”

She further added, “I know I’m gonna pick up a lot and get better at my craft and Sekhar sir is directing it, and the story that he has told me made me go like I really have to be part of this. I really want to tell this story. So, yeah it’s exciting we’re starting to in the next month and I look forward to it.”

Rashmika Mandanna also earlier talked about her film Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role which is the sequel to their 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. She revealed that the film is much bigger than the first one and she also completed a song shoot for the film recently.

Talking about her lineups in Hindi, Rashmika also revealed that she is currently shooting for the Vicky Kaushal starrer film Chaava which is a period film based on the real-life character Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the leading role for the film Animal which was a massive success in theaters despite having one of the most polarizing opinions about a film.

Besides Dhanush’s D51 (DNS) and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, the actress is playing the lead role in the film The Girlfriend which is directed by actor-director Rahul Ravindran.

