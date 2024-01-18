D51: Dhanush starring Sekhar Kammula film begins shoot today with a pooja ceremony

Dhanush who was last seen in the recently released Captain Miller is all set to begin the shoot for his next film, tentatively called D51.

The film’s pooja ceremony was held today with both the lead actor and director attending the ceremony with others, and marked the beginning of the shoot. Announcing the shoot, the makers went on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “A blockbuster voyage that's bound to resonate with the nation! #DNS kicks off with a pooja ceremony and the shoot begins with a key schedule.”

Check out the pooja ceremony of Dhanush starrer D51

The tentative title of the film DNS (D51) is an abbreviation of the names of Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Sekhar Kammula who all are collaborating for the first time together in a film.

The makers have also roped in Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady making this her third Tamil film after Karthi starrer Sultan and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu.

Along with acting in this film, Dhanush is also in the director’s chair for two other movies which are expected to release this year. The first is the film Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), which features an ensemble cast of actors like Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with Leon Britto and GK Prasanna handling the camera and editing the film.

Secondly, the actor will also be directing and playing the lead role in the tentatively titled film D50. The film is expected to be a period gangster flick with an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and many more. The film is musically composed by AR Rahman, with Om Prakash and GK Prasanna handling the camera and editing of the film.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Dhanush was recently seen in the film Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran, which also featured actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and many more.

The film, which was released during the festive season of Pongal, has achieved significant success. The film is said to be the first installment in a three-part film franchise with a prequel and sequel to be made further ahead.

Furthermore, Dhanush is already expected to join hands with Arun for another big-budget movie, with Mari Selvaraj also confirming that he and Dhanush will also join again for a film.