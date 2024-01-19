EXCLUSIVE Interview: Rashmika Mandanna spills new details about Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, recently had an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

When discussing her upcoming movie Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun, she was questioned about her experience shooting for the highly anticipated sequel of such a massive film. The actress replied, “It’s like, I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is gonna be so much bigger and because we have given some madness with Pushpa 1 as we have, Pushpa 2 is all the way more.”

She further added, “We have a lot more responsibility but at the same time we know that people are more very conscious of what they expect of the film and we are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I also just came out of a song I was shooting for Pushpa 2 and I was just like how are you guys just thinking about this.”

“Everyone is so driven to make a good film now that people are just going all out, like all of us are going all out and we’re just enjoying the process and I think it a story that never ends, you can make anything of it, you can lead it any which way that you want so it’s fun, it’s like a game..your just trial and error, it’s amazing,” she concluded.

Rashmika Mandanna was also questioned if she ever experienced any pressure when it comes to the music and character she has to portray, and her response was, “For me with Pushpa, luckily not cause when I watch it now I’m like wow…buckle up woman you need to do better but I know that my Pushpa but I know that my character in Pushpa 2 is a lot though about and better in a lot of ways, so I’m really excited and I’m not nervous because me as an actor developed over the last one to two years that I’m able to deliver so much and that’s exciting me. That’s really giving confidence to me and giving confidence to my team.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Besides the exciting project called Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika is set to star as the leading character in the film The Girlfriend and is also confirmed to play the leading role in the tentatively titled film D51 (DNS) starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role with Sekhar Kammula directing the film.

