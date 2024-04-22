EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to get its first single in first week of May

As most of us already know, Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to arrive in theaters on August 15, 2024. After releasing a stellar and massive teaser earlier this month, the makers are all set to unveil the first single from the film.

According to sources, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are finally scheduled to release the first single from the film in the starting week of May. An official date is yet to come in but the wait for Devi Sri Prasad’s bangers will be worth the wait.

“The makers are super confident about their content and are set to make some big announcements in the coming weeks. The first teaser was just a teaser, the upcoming updates and first song will take social media by storm,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

Back in 2021, the musical tracks from Pushpa: The Rise also became chart-busting bangers, going viral across nations. The first film's tracks like Oo Antava, Srivalli, Daako Daako Mekka, and much more are loved and adored by many even today.

Despite being three years since the first part’s release, the hype and expectations from Devi Sri Prasad are certainly going to be sky-high. Understanding his works till now, we can assume that he will once again go beyond his expectations and present some vibrant and fun tracks this time as well.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is the official sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The upcoming flick is expected to continue the tale of Sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj and how he sets up his business with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat IPS behind his trail.

The film also brings back an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and many more reprising their roles from the first part. Moreover, an additional cast of actors like Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film.

The film is made on a whopping budget, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Along with that, the movie has already created records in pre-business deals.

