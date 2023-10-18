EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar reveals he likes doing negative shaded roles; says de-aging tech went well in Ghost

Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Ghost, is one of the most anticipated Kannada films of the year. The heist action thriller film, helmed by MG Srinivas, is the first film of the year in which the Vedha actor will be seen in a lead role. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed he was attracted to Ghost because of the negatively shaded character.

He said that he likes doing negatively shaded roles, or anti-heroes, and said that he believed it suited him. He recalled his character from the 2022 action drama film Vedha in this regard as well. Shivanna elaborated that there was a positive and a negative shade in all human beings, and said it is more important to focus on why the negative shade is there.

The Om actor said: “Basically negative shaded role always works out very well for me. Previously we have done that action sequence in Vedha was one film, in our home production, that was more woman-centric. Even though there was an action, the character was innocent, he is not a negative shaded fellow. He is a positive guy. Here also the negative shaded is for what? Because for everything, in every human being, there’s a negative portion of him and a positive portion of him. Because negativity comes if he is positive. Otherwise, it is impossible.”

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar talks about the de-aging technology in Ghost

Delving into more details about his upcoming film, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that Ghost will be a fast-paced film and a fast thriller. He added that the film will not be too emotional and that emotions are presented in a very different and subtle manner.

The actor also said that the film has more action and is more technically sound. Additionally, he spoke positively about a particular scene where de-aging technology was used, saying:

“There is one portion where I come as a younger self. It is another Shivanna again here, because they have done some de-aging process from VFX, and they have done it well.”

He added that he was scared of how the de-aging process would turn out, but was satisfied with the output, and said it had turned out well.

More about Ghost

Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost is helmed by Birbal fame MG Srinivas. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, Archana Jois, and many more. The film is set to be the first film in an MG Srinivas cinematic universe, where he will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from the 2019 film Birbal. The film is all set to release on 19th October.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar talks about plans to collaborate with Rishab Shetty; reveals it's a different script