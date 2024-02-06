RC16: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan to reunite for Buchi Babu Sana directorial?

Ram Charan is undeniably one of the most versatile and in-demand actors in the country at present. The actor is currently working on his next film, Game Changer, which is helmed by S Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut.

It has been a while since it was announced that the RRR actor will next be collaborating with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, for a film tentatively titled RC16. The film has been a topic of discussion since its announcement. As per the latest buzz, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing a crucial role in the film. However, it remains a speculation, and official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Samantha and Ram Charan collaborations

If Samantha and Ram Charan collaborate for RC16, it would mark the second time that the two stars are working together, after the 2018 period action film Rangasthalam. The film was helmed by Pushpa director Sukumar, and was a blockbuster hit. Interestingly, Buchi Babu Sana has been credited as one of the writers of the film.

Rangasthalam follows the story of two brothers who oppose the village local government and the corrupt co-operative society led by the President of the local government. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathy Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in prominent roles, apart from Ram Charan and Samantha.

What we know about RC16 so far

Although details about RC16 have been kept under wraps, it is understood that the film will be a rural sports drama. There have been strong rumors suggesting that the film is set in the backdrop of Kabbadi. Director Buchi Babu Sana has mentioned earlier that he has been working on the script for close to four years, and is sure that it will be a blockbuster hit.

In January, it was confirmed by actor Shiva Rajkumar that he has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film as well. Further, AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, Samantha is not the only one who has been rumored to be a part of the film. Earlier, it was speculated that Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi will play prominent roles in the film. However, official confirmation regarding that is awaited as well.

