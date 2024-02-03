Shivarajkumar teams up with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth Rao for next film

In an exciting announcement yesterday, it has been confirmed that Kannada actor Shivarajkumar’s next film will be with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth Rao. This thrilling combination was announced on social media with a short video. The film is being produced by debutant producer Vaishak J Gowda under the VJF Films banner.

From the short video that was released, the last shot of the video hints at a possible period action drama to arise from this collaboration. However, it is way too early to make speculations about this project. Fans have reacted positively to this announcement, with many sharing their excitement on social media.

Shivarajkumar’s next film with director Hemanth Rao official announcement video

Hemanth Rao shares his excitement on working with Shivarajkumar

Expressing his joy on working with Shivarajkumar, director Hemanth Rao shared this on his X (formerly known as Twitter):

Shivarajkumar on the work front

Shivarajkumar has had quite an eventful 2023, starting with Kabzaa early on in the year, which featured the actor in a cameo. Shivanna then also starred in a heavy-impact cameo and arguably stole the show from Superstar Rajinikanth briefly in the Nelson directorial Jailer. The actor was duly lauded for his screen presence and dialogue delivery in the film. Later, Shivarajkumar starred as the main lead in a film titled Ghost, which was received fairly well by the audiences. Last but not least, Shivanna also played an extended cameo in the Dhanush starrer Captain Miller and was appreciated for his performance.

After a highly successful 2023, Shivarajkumar is showing no signs of stopping in 2024 as well, with back-to-back projects lined up. The actor will be seen in a film titled ‘45’ starring Upendra and Raj B Shetty in the lead roles and written and directed by musician Arjun Janya.

Apart from that, Shivarajkumar will also be seen in Kabzaa 2, starring Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep as well as in the highly-anticipated Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan. The actor will also play a crucial role in Ram Charan’s next RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

