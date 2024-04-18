7 best Kim Bum TV Shows to binge-watch this weekend: Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Boys Over Flowers, and more

Today, let’s check out some of the best Kim Bum TV Shows that will make you fall in love with him even more. He is one of the most beloved Korean actors who has established a prolific acting career spanning over a decade. Whether it is his commendable acting skills, stylish demeanor, or irresistible charm, viewers can’t help but be completely captivated by his on-screen presence. In addition, this K-drama heartthrob is certainly a versatile actor, whose diverse roles are frequently lauded by the fans.

Discover 7 best K-dramas starring Kim Bum

Check out the below list to discover some of the best K-dramas starring the actor Kim Bum, which serves as evidence of his meticulous acting skills.

1. Boys Over Flowers

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Bum, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Joon

Director: Jeon Ki Sang

Runtime: 60 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: January 5, 2009

Boys Over Flowers is considered one of the most popular K-dramas of all time, which also landed actor Kim Bum his breakout role. In this famed Hallyu drama, he stars as So Yi Jung, a playboy casanova with adorable charm and a member of the school-wide-famed group F4 alongside Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyung Joong, and Kim Joon.

His character was met with one of the most interesting transformations in Boys Over Flowers. A womanizer who turned into a complete lover at the end of the drama didn’t fail to leave a significant mark on the viewers’ minds. Furthermore, Kim Bum’s heart-fluttering chemistry with actress Kim Sae Ron still lives in the history of rom-com dramas.

2. Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Young Ji

Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Runtime: 70 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 7, 2020

Kim Bum’s role in the highly-rated K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed was considered his glorious return to a high-budget series, which portrayed him in the light of a protagonist character. In this fantasy mystery drama, the actor transforms into Lee Rang, a half-blood gumiho (nine-tailed fox), a creature from popular Korean folklore.

He is also the half-brother of Lee Dong Wook’s character Lee Yeon, who himself is a 1000-year-old gumiho and a former mountain spirit. The duo shares a love-hate brotherhood. After being abandoned by his mother, Lee Rang was saved by Lee Yeon, leading him to harbor respect for him. But when his older brother also abandoned him for personal reasons, he became hateful towards him, causing much mischief.

A prequel of this popular drama was also released in 2023, named Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938, where Kim Bum reprised his role.

3. Ghost Doctor

Cast: Kim Bum, Rain, Uee, Song Na Eun

Director: Boo Seong Cheol

Runtime: 60 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: February 22, 2022

This lighthearted K-drama, Ghost Doctor is a must-watch, as the ever-charming Kim Bum co-stars with another Korean heartthrob Rain, who appears as Cha Young Min, a gifted but arrogant surgeon. Kim Bum stars as Go Seung Tak, a resident surgeon at the same hospital, whose only reason for success is his grandfather’s connections.

Despite being the polar opposite, Cha Young Min’s spirit unexpectedly ends up confined in Go Seung Tak’s body when a strange medical case occurs, leading to some whirlwind incidents.

4. Law School

Cast: Kim Bum, Go Yoon Jung, Ryu Hye Young

Director: Kim Seok Yoon

Runtime: 65 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: April 14, 2021

If You are a fan of a series that delivers insights into a country’s judicial system, Law School is a must-watch. In this drama, the character Han Joon Hwi is portrayed by Kim Bum. He is a first-year law student and excels in his studies. With good looks and an impressive academic background, he is considered the ace of the class. However, when a shocking discovery is made in his school, he somehow ends up getting entangled as the nephew of a suspicious professor.

5. Goddess of Fire

Cast: Moon Geun Young, Kim Bum, Le Kwang Soo, Seo Hyun Jin

Director: Park Sung Soo, Jung Dae Yoon

Runtime: 65 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 22, 2013

In this historical drama, Kim Bum co-starred with his ex-girlfriend Moon Geun Young. He plays the role of Kim Tae Do, who grew up with the leading female character Yoo Jung, and harbors the utmost love for her. The actor’s look in this drama is something to die for. From the long Sageuk hair to his display of martial arts skills, Kim Bum in Goddess of Fire is a treat to the eyes.

6. Padam Padam

Cast: Kim Bum, Jung Woo Sung, Han Ji Min, Choi Tae Joon

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Runtime: 65 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: December 5, 2011

Padam Padam features Kim Bum as a supernatural character with endearing humanity. He was lauded significantly for endowing the character of a guardian angel named Lee Kook Soo. He serves the responsibility of watching over Yang Kang Chil (played by Jung Woo Sung), who had a troubled life so far. Kim Bum portrays extreme emotional transformation in Padam Padam, garnering praise for his versatility.

7. That Winter, the Wind Blows

Cast: Jo In Sung, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Bum

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Runtime: 65 minutes ( average per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: April 3, 2013

In this star-studded drama, Kim Bum returns with a second collaboration with Padam Padam’s writer and director. He embodies the role of Park Jin Sung, the sworn brother and right-hand man of Oh Soo (played by Jo In Sung), a high-class gambler and a womanizer. The actor brilliantly portrays the duality of this character, who swiftly transitions from laughing at one mommet to turning cold-faced the next.

For all the fans of the actor, who loved him in Boys Over Flowers, these dramas will exhibit his versatile acting skills and commendable ability of synchronizing with any role. Some other notable Kim Bum TV Shows include High Kick! (2006), Dream (2009), Hidden Identity (2015), and more, where you can get a glimpse of his scorching on-screen presence.

