Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's directorial RC 16; makers announce on her birthday

Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the country at present. The actor is currently working on his upcoming film with S Shankar, titled Game Changer. Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the RRR actor will be joining hands with Buchi Babu Sana for a film tentatively titled RC16.

There has been a surreal amount of buzz ever since it was announced for the first time, with fans trying to speculate who will be playing the film’s female lead. Several prominent actresses' names, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Janhvi Kapoor were thrown in the mix. In the latest update, the makers of the film have confirmed via their official X (formerly Twitter) that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead. The announcement comes on the Mili actress’ 27th birthday. The makers wrote:

“Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16; Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor”

Check out the post below:

What we know about RC16 so far

RC16 marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second venture in the Telugu film industry after the Jr. NTR starrer Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva. Although further details about RC16 have been kept under wraps, it is understood that the film will be a rural sports drama. If rumors are to be believed, the film will revolve around Kabaddi. Buchi Babu Sana had mentioned earlier that he had been working on the script for close to four years, and is sure that it will be a blockbuster.

Advertisement

In February this year, it was revealed that renowned cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, known for films like Vaaranam Aayiram, Enthiran, Rangasthalam and more, has joined the film as the DOP. Further, in an interview last year, actor Shiva Rajkumar had also mentioned that he is playing a crucial role in the film. The music for the film is set to be composed by AR Rahman.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor on the workfront

Ram Charan is currently working on his next with S Shankar, titled Game Changer. The film, which marks the ace director’s Telugu directorial debut, is touted to be a political thriller, and features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram and more in crucial roles. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the film’s first single, titled Jaragandi, which was supposed to release during Diwali, 2023, will now be released on March 27th, on the occasion of the Rangasthalam actor’s birthday. The film is expected to come out later this year.

As for Janhvi Kapoor, the actress was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Apart from that, the actress is all set to make her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR’s Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva. The film, which also has Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Saif Ali Khan and more in crucial roles, is slated to hit the silver screens on October 10th, this year.

ALSO READ: RC16: Ram Charan starrer gets richer with new addition to the film’s crew; Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu joins the team