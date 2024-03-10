Shivarajkumar’s most-awaited Mufti prequel Bhairathi Ranagal to release on THIS date

One of Shivarajkumar’s most awaited films, Bhairathi Ranagal, has finally received a release date. The film, which is a prequel to the smash 2017 hit Mufti, will follow the story of the powerful crime lord Bhairathi Ranagal and his many exploits.

Revealing the release date of Bhairathi Ranagal on X (formerly Twitter), actor Shivarajkumar wrote, “Justice arrives this Independence Day. Bhairathi Ranagal in Cinemas 15th August 2024.”

Bhairathi Ranagal release date announced by Shivarajkumar

The makers have opted for an Independence Day release, ensuring a long weekend for the film. Bhairathi Ranagal is expected to clash with Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule which is also scheduled to hit the theatres on 15th August 2024. Owing to Allu Arjun’s nationwide popularity and Karnataka’s widespread acceptance of films from other languages, it will be quite the Independence Day clash indeed.

Everything you need to know about Bhairathi Ranagal and Mufti

Bhairathi Ranagal is the prequel to Mufti and stars Shivarajkumar in the lead role. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Vasishta N Simha, and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. Narthan will return as writer-director for Bhairathi Ranagal after an impressive showcase in Mufti. Kannada’s top music director Ravi Basrur will be composing the music for this highly-awaited venture.

Shivarajkumar’s Mufti was released in 2017 and collected record-breaking numbers at the time. The film was a truly unique attempt in Kannada cinema and was lauded for its creative touch to mass commercial cinema.

Mufti featured Shivarajkumar as Bhairathi Ranagal, a ruthless crime lord. The film stood out for its audacious idea of showing its superstar only in the second half of the film.

Post the release of Mufti, Bhairathi Ranagal became a phenomenon among the Kannada audience and fans demanded a standalone film based on the character of Bhairathi Ranagal. Seven years later, Shivarajkumar is back once again as Bhairathi Ranagal.

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming projects

Apart from Bhairathi Ranagal, Shivarajkumar will be seen playing a crucial role in Ram Charan’s RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The actor is also expected to play a returning role in R Chandru’s Kabzaa sequel, titled Kabzaa 2.

