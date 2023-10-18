EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar talks about plans to collaborate with Rishab Shetty; reveals it's a different script

Shiva Rajkumar, who is currently gearing up for his next release Ghost, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about how he plans to collaborate with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty for a potential movie in the future.

The Om actor opened up about the time he met Rishab in Mysore after the success of Kantara where he revealed that Rishab had come to meet him in Mysore to discuss a script with him. Shiva Rajkumar shared he thought, “Now his film is a very huge success, let him enjoy it and let him come whenever he wants to.”

He further added, “We’re all from the same film industry, we love to see his growth and he is currently thinking about Kantara 2, so we are just waiting for that. The script we have just planned it and it is a very different script.”

Watch the Exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar’s influence on Rishab Shetty

When asked about how earlier Rishab Shetty revealed he wanted to cast the late actor Puneet Rajkumar in the film Kantara and that his own look in the film was inspired by Shiva Rajkumar’s look from the 1990s, the Kannada star took a moment of joy and reacted. He said, “Rishab is a very good friend of mine. After Kantara, he came to meet me in Mysore and asked me to watch the trailer of the film, and I just said to him there’s some spark in this film Rishab.”

He further added, “I saw the song from the film. He showed me the song and I said it’s very good yaar. I don’t know but something about this film is going to be different.”

Moreover, it would definitely be a delight to watch a huge star like Shiva Rajkumar coming together with a versatile filmmaker like Rishab Shetty.

More about GHOST

Ghost is the Shiva Rajkumar starrer film directed by Topiwala fame M G Srinivas. The film which is along the lines of a heist-action thriller also has actors Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois in prominent roles. The film will be the first installment of a cinematic universe where M G Srinivas will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres tomorrow.

