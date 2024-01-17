PHOTOS: Shiva Rajkumar meets Teja Sajja after watching HanuMan

Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar who was recently spotted in the film Captain Miller alongside Dhanush in the lead role has recently watched the film HanuMan with Teja Sajja.

Teja himself shared a few pictures with Shiva Rajkumar from the screening and penned down a few words saying, “Hanuman meets Bajrangi @NimmaShivanna sir. Thank you for all your kind words sir. Thank you Shivanna for your love. Heartfelt thanks to Kannada people for winning the movie.. Jai Hanuman.”

Check out the official post by Teja Sajja

Earlier, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna also caught a special screening of the film where he praised the film’s making and was seen along with the film’s director Prasanth Varma.

Shiva Rajkumar was recently seen playing a key role in the Dhanush starrer flick Captain Miller which is currently running successfully in theaters. The Kannada superstar had played the role of Dhanush’s elder brother in the film.

Captain Miller is a part of a planned trilogy of three films which is said to encompass both a prequel and sequel in the franchise and will be much grander than this film. The film also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more.

Moreover, the film is set in the 1930s, during the British Raj, it follows a former British Army soldier trying to save his home city from destruction by the British Army.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Shiva Rajkumar is set to be seen in the lead role in the films Karataka Damanaka and Bhairathi Ranagal, the latter being the prequel to his 2017 hit film Mufti. The actor has also confirmed that he will be appearing in a key role with Ram Charan for the tentatively titled film RC16 directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan features the story of Hanumanthu, a young villager from Anjadhri. Living with his sister Anjamma, their lives take an unexpected turn when she clashes with the village chief. In a twist of fate, Hanumanthu stumbles upon a precious stone that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and many more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Kantara star Rishab Shetty joins in the chorus of praises for Teja Sajja’s HanuMan; Calls it a triumph in storytelling