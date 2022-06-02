EXCLUSIVE: 'We approached Krishna Garu for a cameo in Goodachari': Adivi Sesh on sequel to his spy thriller

After films like Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, Adivi Sesh is all set for the release of his next, Major, on June 3. Post Major, he has two sequels lined up for release in the form of Goodachari 2 and HIT 2. Sesh insists that doing a sequel is exciting but at the same time challenging. “The only time I ever thought of a sequel was for Goodacahri. So yes, we are taking Goodachari forward with a set for films,” the actor says.

He adds, “For me, the inspiration for this was the original Goodachari 116, which starred Krishna Garu, Mahesh sir’s dad. In-fact, we had even approached Krishna Garu for a cameo in Goodachari, but he said no. However, he was gracious and gave us permission to use any clips from his films. The big coincidence is that our Goodachari has three to four films from the original film. So, we saw Goodachari 116, 117 and then decided on our franchise.”

Goodachari aside, there’s also HIT 2 in the pipeline. “Nani sir is a dear friend and he called me to do this film. They wanted to go much bigger than the first part, so that’s how it all started,” he keeps it short. His Major producer, Mahesh Babu is quietly smiling seeing the conviction of Sesh in the sequel. While the superstar hasn’t done any sequel in his illustrious career, he is open for one.

Mahesh concludes the discussion around the sequel saying, “I have never done a sequel in my career, so I don’t know much about them. I have never thought in this direction. But about HIT, I think it is very exciting because Sesh was not in the first part. It’s something new as one always wants to do a sequel of his own film. The thought of sequels has not crossed my head so far, but (if I get a chance), then why not.”

Watch the full interaction with Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh below



Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli film an African Jungle Adventure? Superstar finally opens up on SSMB29