Goodachari 2 EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh's film to go on floors in October; G2 pre-production work begins

Adivi Sesh's blockbuster movie, Goodachari (part 1), completed five years on August 3 and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Sesh is currently in the last phase of completing the script of Goodachari 2, also called G2. With the success of Goodachari Part 1 still fresh in everyone's minds, the actor-filmmaker is aiming for international domination with the upcoming sequel.

"Sesh is spending all his time completing action spy thriller G2. To be a Pan-India release, the film is being made on a massive scale with top-notch production values that has begun in 3 countries- India, UAE and France. The team is planning to take it on floors in October. Simultaneously, he is also working on a love story, which he is halfway through. Romance is considered a dying genre but after movies like Sita Ramam, moviegoers are literally looking for more in this space. Sesh is giving it all for his next story," revealed a source.

"Sesh had two Pan-India releases- Major and HIT 2, considering both were super hits, he is being extra careful about his choice of scripts and is investing enough time even on G2's script," adds the source.

Goodachari, part 1 was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and it features Sobhita Dhulipala, Supriya Yarlagadda, and others. Moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the release of G2 and Sesh is confident that it will take South Indian cinema to greater heights. This time, on an international stage.

G1 has set the bar high. And, it remains to see what's in store for the audience next. Adivi Sesh's dedication and passion for his craft ensure that G2 might live up to expectations.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception in Hyderabad after returning from Italy