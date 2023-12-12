EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan join forces for a pan-India action drama

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan, two acclaimed actors will headline an upcoming pan-India action drama. Yes, you read that right! The title of this highly-anticipated feature is kept under wraps for now, but it's worth noting that this will be Adivi Sesh's second straight Hindi film outing following his critically acclaimed biopic, Major, in which he played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It's exciting to see what he will bring to the table this time around!

Another interesting highlight of the film will be the interesting pairing of Shruti Haasan and Sesh. To keep the crucial details of the project under wraps, the makers have decided to tease audiences with just enough information to stir up excitement. They plan to drop several assets of the film, including character posters and a title reveal, in the coming days to give viewers a glimpse into the world of this highly-anticipated movie. Keep an eye out for these exciting updates, guys!

The mega project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. It is being directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States. It's exciting to see such a talented team come together for this highly-anticipated film

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, ‘Layla’, that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

"Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language," the makers confirmed in a statement.

This biggest collab is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo sharing story and screenplay credits. While further details about the project are still under wraps, we can expect to hear more about this collaboration soon. Stay tuned for updates!

