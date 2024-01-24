There is nothing like a good patriotic film that makes you go “Damn! I love my country”, and with Republic Day around the corner, let us take a look at 5 South-Indian movies that focused on themes of patriotism and national pride, eliciting feelings of flag-waving.

From Kamal Haasan's Indian to Adivi Sesh's Major, take a look at the full list of movies that you can watch on January 26, 2024.

Note: This is not a ranked list. These films are in descending order of their year of release.

5 South-Indian patriotic Movies to watch this Republic Day

1. Major

Writers: Adivi Sesh, Abburi Ravi

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where To Watch: Netflix

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who led a courageous fight against the terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Major presents a heart-wrenching and emotionally stirring tale of one of India’s bravest soldiers. Whether it is the scenes of unexplained love between Major and his father or the scenes between Major and his mother, the film presents a harrowing yet pride-inducing tale of the battle that every soldier goes through, both internal and external.

2. Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Writer: Sharis Mohammed

Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDb Rating:8.3/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where To Watch: Netflix

Jana Gana Mana is a commanding tale that mixes politics, powerplay, and the ethics of justice to deliver a thought-provoking film. The film stars Prithviraj in a career-best performance, that will stay with you long after the end credits role. The screenplay by Sharis is so well designed that you are always one step behind, confused yet amused. But when his master plan is finally revealed, it makes for such a cinematic, and more importantly, a patriotic high. A sequel to Jana Gana Mana is also in the works but there is no new update regarding the sequel as of yet.

3. Vedam (2010)

Writer-Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Manoj Bajpayee, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj

Genre: Action/Drama

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema/ MX Player

Allu Arjun can go on to make movies that cater to global audiences, but his best work yet will always be Vedam. A film that stars wouldn’t dare to touch these days, Vedam explores complex themes such as greed, poverty, and crime without sounding preachy. How the lives of 5 different individuals get entangled during a terrorist attack forms the core plot of Vedam. The film boasts many iconic scenes including a heartbreaking scene involving Allu Arjun and an old man, that will tear you to pieces. Vedam will remain a cult classic as long as Telugu cinema is alive and will remain a film of pride for every single actor involved in it.

4. Indian (1996)

Writers: Shankar, S. Sujatha

Director: Shankar S

Runtime: 3 hours 5 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Nedumudi Venu

Genre: Action/Musical

Where To Watch: Prime Video/ Disney+Hotstar

Shankar is one of the only few directors in Indian cinema who has the god-gifted ability to balance both great storytelling and commercial aspects such as song and dance, and Indian is no different. It is one of the best vigilante action films to come from Indian cinema, starring Kamal Haasan in an unforgettable double role. It is the story of what happens when a man with the utmost morals decides to clean up his country by eliminating all the corrupt officials in the nation, even if it is his own son. The ‘Indian’ is coming back once again to save the nation, in the second installment of the film, titled Indian 2.

5. Kaalapani (1996)

Writers: T Damodaran, Priyadarshan

Director: Priyadarshan

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

Cast: Mohanlal, Tabu, Prabhu, Sreenivasan, Amrish Puri

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Set in 1915 British India, Kaalapani is based on a true story that follows Govardhan, a doctor who gets falsely accused in a train bombing case and is sent to prison in the cellular jail of Port Blair. The inhumane treatment that Govardhan and certain other innocent inmates receive is the story of Kaalapani. The movie has some powerful patriotic dialogues that still stand the test of time today. It is a tale of unity and camaraderie that was way ahead of its times.

Which movie are you going to watch this Republic Day? Let us know in the comment section below

