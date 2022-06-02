EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli film an African Jungle Adventure? Superstar finally opens up on SSMB29

After doing multiple films in the capacity of an actor, Mahesh Babu turns an independent producer with the Adivi Sesh fronted Major, which is all set for a June 3 release. The superstar is also gearing up to start his next with Trivikram by next month, before moving on to his big Pan India debut with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu.

Commenting on the same, Mahesh Babu exclusively told Pinkvilla, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

Through the pandemic, the script selection of a lot of actors has evolved, with more focus on larger-than-life cinema. Has Mahesh tweaked his process of locking scripts too? The actor smiles, “I always go with my gut feel. It has always been like that. When I take up a project, I never discuss it with anyone. I just say a yes basis my gut feel. Even for Major, when Sharath (Chandra) and Anurag (Reddy) told me about Sesh looking to make this film, I said an instant yes.”

Mahesh is among those very few Telugu superstars who commands an impeccable fan following among the audience. His last 5 films have recorded pre-release sales of over Rs 100 crore, which is a unique achievement. Do these expectations pile up the pressure for him? “Right now, I don’t look at it as pressure. I am very excited. There is no pressure at all. I am in a very exciting phase of my career,” he concludes.

Watch the full video interview below

