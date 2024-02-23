Adivi Sesh reviews Yami Gautam's Article 370; calls it 'grounded' and 'urgent'

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is one of the most amazing talents who has risen to fame in recent years. The actor has given many commendable performances with his nail-biting presence in films like Goodachari, Major, and 2022’s mystery thriller HIT: The Second Case helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

In the recent update, Adivi was invited to join the special screening of the Bollywood film titled Article 370 featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in lead roles.

Adivi Sesh praises Yami Gautam and Priyamani starrer Article 370

After the screening, Adivi Sesh shared his experience and praised the ensemble cast and crew for this kind of cinema. Adivi took to his Instagram story shared a picture from the screening and wrote, “Very rare does one see a well crafted political thriller done right like #Article370 got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And @Pilumani garu. Dear @Adityadharfilms you are now 2 for 2 bhai. The film is grounded and urgent. Thank you for having us at the Mumbai preview. Kudos to the other actor Aditya. Director #AdityaJhambale on a layered debut and Lokesh. The entire cast and crew as well. Stellar (fire emoji)”.

Article 370 will be released theatrically on February 23, 2024.

More about Article 370

The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. Article 370 is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar and helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and his wife Yami Gautam after the blockbuster movie, URI: The Surgical Strike. The film is all set to hit the theaters on February 23, 2024.

Adivi Sesh's upcoming films

Adivi Sesh will star next in his upcoming Pan-Indian action drama titled Dacoit alongside Shruti Haasan. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu as well as Hindi. It has been bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. Adivi is also gearing up for his power-packed espionage thriller Goodachari's sequel titled G2 helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The film has been bankrolled under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

