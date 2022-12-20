EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh recalls he cried in frustration when Major set was being broken for a Hindi film's shoot

Major happened to be an ambitious project in the actor's career as it's the story of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life, while saving others during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film received critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike for its gripping storyline and goosebumps-worthy performance.

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh had a spectacular 2022 with two blockbuster films, Major and HIT 2. Now, in an exclusive Performers of 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh opened up about shooting for the climax of his film Major with frustration as the set was being broken due to a Bollywood film's shoot.

Adivi Sesh on shooting for the climax as they broke the sets

Opening about his unforgettable experience shooting for Major, Adivi Sesh said shooting for climax was really hard. He recalled shooting for the climax as they broke the sets and said, "a Bollywood film had booked the studio we were shooting. And because we were shooting in fire and I got sick, it got over delayed. It came to the point that they had to shoot and the studio guys started to break down the sets while I was sitting with blood trying to fight. We were able to hear hammers banging and our assistant directors were trying to manage saying it's the climax, let's shoot and all. There was this one moment that we lost it, there was no way we could finish it, we had 8 more shots to do and we had only half an hour left and they were breaking down the sets. 8 shots mean we needed at least half a day, so I just lost it. I actually started crying and our brilliant director Sashi said whatever frustration you are feeling right now put it all in the scene and shoot everything in one. We put on two cameras and did it in one shot."

