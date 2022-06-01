EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu on focus screenings of Adivi Sesh's Major: ‘Now I know, why Aamir Khan sir does it’

Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Major, which is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is produced by Mahesh Babu with Sony Pictures and is all set for a June 3 release. Ahead of the film’s release, Adivi Sesh has been hosting multiple focus screenings of the film to gauge the audience response to the content. While this practice has been followed by Aamir Khan in Bollywood, it’s relatively new for the Telugu film industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu shared his thoughts on the whole idea of test screenings. “It’s an amazing concept if you ask me. I don’t do it for my films but Sesh has been doing it. He had multiple screenings for Major over the last few months. When I watched the film recently, I discussed what I felt and Sesh told me how it was in sync with what happened in some of the focus group screenings,” Mahesh said, while gushing about the content of the film. “It is very interesting. Now I know why Aamir Khan sir does it. When you have a lot of time in hand, the focus group screenings become a very powerful weapon because you are showing it to a larger section of the audience.”

And does he intend to do it for some of his films too? He smiled, “Usually, we do show our films when the edit is done to a smaller group of people like family and friends. I think it's the first time that the entire film is shown to the audience. It’s a great practice and I am sure a lot of people will follow this in the time to come.”

For those unaware, Major has been screened across the nation over the last few months and the feedback has been on the positive side. As far as focus screenings are concerned, it’s Aamir Khan who follows this trend in the Hindi film industry, wherein he locks his edit basis with the feedback of focus group.

We had a detailed conversation with Mahesh Babu about Major, his upcoming films and the pressures of being a superstar. Stay tuned as the full video interview goes live tomorrow.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After Vikram, Kamal Haasan & Suriya to team up on another film; Haasan says, ‘I admire his work’