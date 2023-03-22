EXCLUSIVE: Nani gives an update on his upcoming slate of movie releases after Dasara; Nani30 and Hit 3

Nani is one of the most loved actors in the Telugu Film Industry. The actor has a knack for picking scripts with very strong subjects. His phenomenal acting in films has earned him the tag of 'Natural Star'. He has been associated with many memorable films like Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki and Jersey. He gears up for his next film release with Keerthy Suresh, Dasara. Dasara is a rustic-action drama which presents Nani in a role that he hasn't played previously.

Nani Gives An Update On His Upcoming Slate Of Movie Releases

Nani graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his where he talked about his next film, Dasara, his thoughts on SS Rajamouli and Eega 2, his apprehensions on having a star tag attached to his name, and his wish to work with Trivakram Srinivas some time in the future. In this interview conducted by Himesh Mankad, Nani also gave an update on his upcoming slate of movie releases after Dasara. When asked to give a brief about his upcoming film tentatively titled Nani30 and the one following that, that is Hit 3, he said, "(In) The next film that I am doing with Mrunal (Thakur) , I am playing the dad to a six year old girl. So it is very away from this (the Dasara look). You can see my face in that film. It is a heartwarming film and we finished our first schedule. I took a break for Dasara (promotions). Once I am done with the whole thing, I will go join (the cast and crew of Nani30). Hit 3 will take some time. It will take a couple of years."

The strong emotional undercurrents of Nani30 can already be felt with the heartwarming film announcement video. Hit 3 will see Nani essay the role of Arjun Sarkaar. Hit, as a franchise, has found a lot of resonance from audiences over the years. It also got a Hindi adaptation where Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra played pivotal roles. Adivi Sesh has been the face of the franchise and Nani, by lending himself in Hit 3, will only make the project a lot more bigger.

Dasara releases in theatres on the 30th of March, 2023, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The film will also be releasing in Hindi apart from its original Telugu language. In the Hindi belt, Dasara is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and it will be interesting to see how the film performs in the North. As far as the Andhra states go, the film is expected to take a career best opening for Nani.

Advance bookings for Dasara will begin very soon.

