Shruti Haasan Birthday: Prabhas, Adivi Sesh and others extend heartfelt wishes

Shruti Haasan, celebrating her 38th birthday today, has received large volumes of well-wishes and love from her co-stars with everyone wishing her well. The actress recently shared her birthday celebration with her mother Sarika Thakur.

The actress has received various well-wishes from her co-stars around the film industry with wishes still pouring in.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s birthday wishes

Shruti Haasan’s Salaar co-star Prabhas wished the actress on her birthday by penning the words “Happy Birthday @shrutzhaasan! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, joy, and everything bright,” on his official Instagram handle.

Director Gopichandh Malineni who previously worked with Shruti Haasan on the films Balupu, Krack, and Veera Simha Reddy also wished the actress on her birthday. The director wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle "Wishing the most talented actress and sweetheart, dearest @shrutihaasan, a very happy birthday! Keep rocking.”

Talking about Salaar co-stars, actress Sriya Reddy also shared a picture with Shruti Haasan wishing her on her birthday.

Along with the makers of her next film, Dacoit her co-star Adivi Sesh also shared a special look of her from the film and also penned a few words on X saying, “Dear @shrutihaasan Many many happy returns of the day! Happy Birthday you beautiful soul. So honoured and happy to be working with you. You’ve been so amazing to all of us. Can’t wait to kickstart #DACOIT”

Shruti Haasan work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the film Salaar which is a two-part film franchise set to only grow more intense. The stunning actress will next be seen in the film Dacoit which is touted to be a pan-Indian action flick with Adivi Sesh playing the lead role and Shaneil Deo helming the project.

Furthermore, it is also expected that Shruti is a part of Rocking Star Yash’s next project Toxic directed by Geethu Mohandas with her voice even crooning the theme of the film’s title reveal video. The actress is also confirmed to appear in the lead role for BAFTA director Philip John’s film Chennai Story.

