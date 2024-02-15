Emraan Hashmi onboards Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari 2; 'Biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition'

Emraan Hashmi is undeniably one of the most gifted actors in the entertainment world. After leaving a strong impact with his amazing performance in Tiger 3, Emraan is all geared up for his next adventure.

Emraan has onboarded the biggest spy blockbuster’s next venture G2 (Goodachari 2) which also stars Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu in lead roles. The first look of the film has already captured hearts, raising the anticipation for what lies ahead.

Emraan Hashmi joins Goodachari 2

Emraan took to his Instagram and shared a poster of G2 featuring him and wrote the caption, “The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition (fire heart emoji)”. Expressing excitement Adivi shared in a statement, “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film.” Producer Abhishek Agarwal also shared his immense joy and said, “"It is wonderful to have Emraan coming on board for G2. His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team.” Emraan Hashmi also shared his onboarding excitement to the spy thriller and said, “Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."