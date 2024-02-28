Adivi Sesh reviews Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies; calls film ‘lovely gem about hope’

Adivi Sesh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry. The actor who is known for playing many finest characters has left the audience mesmerised with his breakthrough performances over the years.

Now, in a recent update, Adivi attended the special screening of the upcoming social-satire movie Laapataa Ladies and shared his thoughts about the movie.

Adivi Sesh applauded Laapataa Ladies

On February 28, Adivi took to his social media platform X and penned a long note after attending the film’s special screening, “#LaapataaLadies Gosh! What a sweet film. The brilliant young kids #Nitanshi #Sparsh & #Pratibha, the entire ensemble are phenomenal, and let’s not forget the magical @ravikishann what a performance #KiranRao garu has created a lovely gem about hope. Thank you #AamirKhan sir @AKPPL_Official for the invite and the amazing evening after the screening. Your run of producing magical films continues Congratulations to @jiostudios on this beautiful film :) PS: The music from @RamSampathLive had me swooning”.

Later, Ravi Kishan also took to the comment section and wrote, “Thank you”.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film, featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan, is releasing in theatres on March 1. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Adivi Sesh's upcoming films

Adivi Sesh will next star in the Pan-Indian action drama titled Dacoit alongside Shruti Haasan. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu as well as in Hindi. It has been bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. Adivi is also gearing up for his espionage thriller G2 helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also stars Banita Sandhu and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

