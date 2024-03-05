Adivi Sesh praises Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya starrer Dune: Part Two: ‘How did they do that?’

Adivi Sesh is undeniably one of the most versatile method actors in the industry. The actor has given many groundbreaking performances that include Major, Goodachari, and HIT: The Second Case on top. In the recent update, Adivi is currently watching the latest and most-awaited releases of 2024.

The actor never fails to shower love on movies that he likes and makes sure he sends his regards to the makers of those films as well. Recently, The Dongata star has yet again expressed his immense love for 2024's most anticipated release Dune: Part Two.

Adivi Sesh shares his experience from Dune: Part Two

On March 4, the Evaru star took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and shared a poster of the Dune: Part 2 movie along with the caption that read, “#DunePart2 is stunning. So many scenes that make the audience go “WOW” or “How did they do that?”… Loved the whistle worthy mass moments !”. After Adivi's tweet, many took to the comments section and wrote their opinion about the film.

Many users also mentioned that Dune: Part Two has many frames similar to Mahesh Babu's epic 2010 blockbuster Khaleja which was helmed by the renowned Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas. An internet user wrote, “I felt #Khaleja Siva when that arrakins leader shouting Lisa al gahib #DunePart2 reminds #Khaleja in most parts The walk of hero with blur background seems like a #Rajamouli frame Felt like a elevated Telugu periodic film with Hans Zimmer background”.

Adivi Sesh recently also attended the special screening of Bollywood films Article 370 and Laapataa Ladies simultaneously. After watching these titles, Sesh also praised both the films along with the complete cast and crew.

More about Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two, which is bankrolled by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune and begins the further chapters of the acclaimed bestselling novel.

The sequel will follow Paul Atreides's mystical odyssey as he joins Chani and the Fremen on a revenge mission against the conspirators who slaughtered his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to avoid a horrific future that only he can predict. The sci-fi flick was released in theaters on March 1, 2024, in both English and Hindi languages.

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming films

Adivi Sesh will next appear in the Pan-Indian action drama Dacoit, with Shruti Haasan. The film is being shot concurrently in Telugu and Hindi. It is produced under Annapurna Studios and bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda. Adivi is also preparing for his spy-thriller movie G2, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also features Banita Sandhu and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. Abhishek Agarwal Arts, founded by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, is the film's producer.