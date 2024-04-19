Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 and Marvel's Captain America film have THIS in common; Exciting details inside

War 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in Bollywood. Since the sequel of the blockbuster Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer was announced fans have been going crazy. Every single update about the film from Ayan Mukerji coming on board to Jr NTR being cast alongside the Koi Mil Gaya actor, is leaving fans excited.

We bet the latest update about the film is going to take your excitement levels to another high. Producer Aditya Chopra has now roped in Captain America & Fast and the Furious action director Spiro Razatos for a critical action sequence that will be shot soon.

Ayan Mukerji has very ambitious plans to give audiences never-seen-before set pieces

According to a trade source close to War 2, "Award-winning action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Soldier, Fast X, F9-The Fast Saga, to name a few, will now design and execute an action sequence that will blow people's minds. He has started working with Ayan closely and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences action set pieces that they have never seen before!"

“All films of the YRF Spy Universe has only delivered blockbusters and it has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office results that this franchise has delivered over the years. Adi realizes the sky-high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has. So, he is taking measures to keep delivering bigger cinematic experiences with each film from this fabled franchise,” the source adds.

YRF’s spy universe films

Aditya Chopra has made YRF Spy Universe the biggest IP of Indian cinema by making it an unmissable & unmatched theatrical experience. The YRF spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019) starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came the all-time blockbuster, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The last film from the spy universe was Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi. All films from this fabled franchise have been hits!

Aditya Chopra started the interconnectivity of the YRF Spy Universe film’s storylines from Pathaan where he revealed that the antagonist Jim, played by John, was actually on the same team as Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan from the War franchise, before he lost his way. In Pathaan, Adi also brought Tiger & Pathaan together for the first time on screen and it was revealed that they are best friends! Pathaan again made an appearance in Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan too made an appearance in an Easter egg that set up the premise of War 2.

After War 2, Alia Bhatt's spy film with Sharvari is slated to go on floors.

Hrithik Roshan’s picture from War 2 sets goes viral

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for War 2 and a picture from the set just went viral. Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, took to X (Twitter) yesterday and shared a picture with the actor taken on the sets of War 2. Hrithik was seen sporting a casual look in a tracksuit, and they were surrounded by set equipment in the background. In his tweet alongside the picture, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet expressed his fondness for Hrithik and revealed that it was his second time visiting the actor’s sets.

